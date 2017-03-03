Fake News Eclipses Dire Ecological Threat

Believe Half of What You See, None of What You Hear

BY DAVID S. LEWIS

Now, at this moment, an event continues to unfold that may portend dire consequences for the planet and untold millions of people for decades to come, not the data modeling predictions otherwise known as climate change (it’s worth noting that recently a top NOAA scientist turned whistleblower received virtually no media attention after alleging data tampering at high levels of the climate bureaucracy).

We’re not going there. Not now. The path we follow instead leads through the maze of agenda driven “reporting” known as fake news to an understanding that that fakery and contempt for journalistic ethics, and the preponderance of it, in effect has covered up a grave disaster (along with so much other real news). That disaster reaches our shores, and food, as 300 tons of radioactive waste water from Fukushima pours into the Pacific Ocean daily. The word daily, of course, means every day, so wrap your mind around it. That amounts to 109,500 tons a year. We can’t actually tell you if the amount of radioactive water has remained at 300 tons daily over the six years since a tsunami hit the reactor in March 2011, and frankly could not process or estimate the implications for marine life, human life, and the future, but the recent news is so bad, so real, and so continuously serious, that for our domestic media to continue to try to exert influence to move society according to their petty ideologies, while failing to report upon and push for an immediate U.S. and global response to this disaster, not only brings into question their objectivity and professionalism, but their ethics, judgement and morality.

Real journalists actually exist and report on the recent troubling news from Fukushima (would that it were fake), mostly print journalists, at the Japan Times, for example, and others who spread the word about radiation levels in the reactor being so severe as to kill a human in two minutes (see page 28) and as major U.S. media outlets bury or ignore not only the story but the implications. FOX News did send Adam Housley to Fukushima last month and filed a report. But did FOX or anyone pester President Trump at his February press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Abe about the startling news out of Japan just days earlier? Do they pester Sean Spicer at daily White House press briefings? Does CNN make the continuing Fukushima nuclear disaster a major story that requires worldwide attention? Reports get published, yes, but from relatively obscure sources.

Consider these headlines and the source publications: Robot Probe No. 2 Dies While Exploring A Fukushima Reactor—from Engadget); Another Robot Just Broke Down Investigating Fukushima’s Record High Radiation Levels — from The Verge (The verge of what?).

Then this from the Independent: Radiation Levels In One Of The Fukushima Reactors Are High Enough To Kill A Human In Two Minutes.

Shouldn’t our activist shill “journalists” be agitating for a massive effort to combat this ongoing catastrophe, one that reaches our shores, the fish we eat, the air we breathe, instead of obsessing over their self-indulgent contempt for Donald Trump? And shouldn’t they be pressing Trump, the most powerful leader in the world, for a plan of action to remedy the disaster?

What this ought to tell us, those not yet up to speed, is that the major “news” media, as it attempts to shamelessly program our minds, reveals itself as worthless and worse for failing to report on a problem so serious for humanity and the planet.

We hear about people distressed over the election of Donald Trump (bedwetting distressed), and much of that stress derives from the media’s ideological obsession. And so, with all Trump’s issues, do you think that just maybe, with our collective blindness to Fukushima, thanks to the media, comes other distortions of reality, thanks to the media?

That’s a safe bet.

The press figures constitutionally as a check on governmental power, and has a duty to freely hound public officials, Trump included, of course. But something else is going down here, something over- the-top distorted, when obsession so clouds professional judgment that what may be the most serious and imminent threat on the planet goes virtually unreported and ignored.

Fake news indeed.

Believe half of what you see, none of what you hear.